Jan 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp:

* MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP SAYS ON JANUARY 2, MPLX LP ENTERED INTO A TERM LOAN PROVIDING FOR A 364-DAY $4.1 BILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY​ - SEC FILING

* MARATHON PETROLEUM - ‍PROCEEDS FROM LOAN AGREEMENT BORROWING TO BE USED TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY MPLX UNDER CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT