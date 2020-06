BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Says Unit Confidentially Submitted Registration Statement On Form 10 With U.S. SEC

June 15 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp:

* MARATHON PETROLEUM - ON JUNE 11, CO’S UNIT, SPEEDWAY CONFIDENTIALLY SUBMITTED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10 WITH THE U.S. SEC

* MARATHON PETROLEUM-SUBMITS FORM 10 WITH SEC, IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLAN TO SEPARATE RETAIL TRANSPORTATION FUELS & CONVENIENCE STORE BUSINESS

* MARATHON PETROLEUM-IN LIGHT OF IMPACTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON MARKET CONDITIONS, CO CONTINUES TO ASSESS TIMELINE FOR SPEEDWAY SEPARATION

* MARATHON PETROLEUM SAYS INITIAL TARGET FOR SPEEDWAY SEPARATION Q4 OF 2020 BUT HAS BEEN REVISED TO EARLY 2021 - SEC FILING