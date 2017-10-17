BRIEF-Marathon Pipeline plans for Capline reversal non-binding open season

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mplx Lp

* Reg-Marathon pipe line llc announces plans for capline reversal non-binding open season

* ‍marathon pipe line says pipeline’s owners are launching a non-binding open season to gauge shipper interest in a proposed reversal of capline​

* Marathon pipe line - ‍once in southbound service, capline would have an initial capacity up to 300,000 barrels per day

* ‍marathon pipe line - reversed pipeline would be able to receive crude oil from connecting carriers at patoka​

* Marathon- ‍if owners, plains all american pipeline, marathon petroleum & bp oil pipeline co decide to proceed, southbound flow could begin by 2022​ h2

* ‍marathon pipe line- non-binding open season will run from oct. 17, 2017, through nov. 17​

* ‍marathon pipe line- non-binding open season will run from oct. 17, 2017, through nov. 17​

* ‍marathon pipe line says non-binding open season will be managed on behalf of capline owners by law firm of caldwell boudreaux lefler pllc​