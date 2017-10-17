FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marathon Pipeline plans for Capline reversal non-binding open season
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 1:19 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Marathon Pipeline plans for Capline reversal non-binding open season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mplx Lp

* Reg-Marathon pipe line llc announces plans for capline reversal non-binding open season

* ‍marathon pipe line says pipeline’s owners are launching a non-binding open season to gauge shipper interest in a proposed reversal of capline​

* Marathon pipe line - ‍once in southbound service, capline would have an initial capacity up to 300,000 barrels per day

* ‍marathon pipe line - reversed pipeline would be able to receive crude oil from connecting carriers at patoka​

* Marathon- ‍if owners, plains all american pipeline, marathon petroleum & bp oil pipeline co decide to proceed, southbound flow could begin by 2022​ h2

* ‍marathon pipe line- non-binding open season will run from oct. 17, 2017, through nov. 17​

* ‍marathon pipe line says non-binding open season will be managed on behalf of capline owners by law firm of caldwell boudreaux lefler pllc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.