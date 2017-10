Oct 18 (Reuters) - Marcato Capital Management LP:

* Marcato Capital Management LP reports 8.4 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp as on October 16, 2017 - SEC filing ‍​

* Marcato Capital Management LP had previously reported 6.1 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp as on September 13, 2017‍​