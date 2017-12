Dec 11 (Reuters) - Marcato Capital Management:

* MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS DECKERS CONFIRMS IT CONTINUES TO STAND READY TO INTERVIEW MARCATO‘S 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES IN ADVANCE OF ANNUAL MEETING

* MARCATO SAYS IT WOULD BE WILLING TO MAKE ITS NOMINEES AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS, BUT ONLY IN CONTEXT OF A MUTUALLY AGREEABLE SETTLEMENT ARRANGEMENT Source text : (bit.ly/2jysDs2)