FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Marcato Capital Management LP:

* Marcato sends letter to Deckers board of directors

* If Deckers' review does not culminate in sale of co at attractive value, Marcato will be prepared to "seek significant board change"

* ‍Marcato Capital Management LP says it has retained Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP as legal counsel in connection with Deckers​

* It owns approximately 6.0 pct of outstanding common shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation

* Proposed to Deckers Outdoor that "Marcato be afforded limited representation" on co's board, a proposal board has refused to take up in timely fashion

* If Deckers' review process doesn't result in sale of co at "attractive value", Marcato prepared to nominate director candidates to replace entire board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.