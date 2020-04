BRIEF-March Passenger Demand Down 36.2% - IATA

April 29 (Reuters) - IATA:

* MARCH DEMAND (MEASURED IN TOTAL REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS OR RPKS) DIVED 52.9% COMPARED TO THE YEAR-AGO PERIOD

* MARCH GLOBAL PASSENGER VOLUMES RETURNED TO LEVELS LAST SEEN IN 2006. MARCH CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS OR ASKS) FELL BY 36.2%

* MARCH CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS OR ASKS) FELL BY 36.2% AND LOAD FACTOR PLUMMETED 21.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 60.6%

* WE KNOW THAT THE SITUATION DETERIORATED EVEN MORE IN APRIL AND MOST SIGNS POINT TO A SLOW RECOVERY (Gdansk Newsroom)