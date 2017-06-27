FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF- Marche announces business and capital alliance with Chimney and shareholding structure change
June 27, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF- Marche announces business and capital alliance with Chimney and shareholding structure change

1 Min Read

June 27(Reuters) - Marche Corp

* Says it signs an agreement of a business and capital alliance with Chimney Co Ltd, on June 27, to improve corporate value and shareholders' benefit of the two companies

* Says Chimney will acquire 11.2 percent stake in Marche

* Says Chimney will increase voting power in the company to 11.8 percent from 0 percent and will become top shareholder of the company, and current top shareholder of the company will cut voting power to 0 percent from 11.2 percent, effective June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/as1uFT ; qgoo.gl/fTDejV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

