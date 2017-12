Dec 12 (Reuters) - Marchex Inc:

* MARCHEX ANNOUNCES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND FOR COMMON STOCK

* MARCHEX INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND IN AMOUNT OF $0.50 PER SHARE ON CO'S COMMON STOCK