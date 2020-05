May 25 (Reuters) - Mare Nostrum SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 164.5 MILLION UP 10.7%

* FY NET RESULT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 4.5 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2019

* HAS OBTAINED FINAL AGREEMENT OF SEVEN OF ITS BANKS FOR GRANTING OF STATE GUARANTEED LOAN (PGE) IN AMOUNT OF EUR 7 MILLION