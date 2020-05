BRIEF-Mare Nostrum Q1 Revenue Down At 31.5 Million Euros

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 31.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO DATE, NOT ABLE TO DETERMINE COVID-19 IMPACT ON GROUP ACTIVITY, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND MEDIUM-TERM PROSPECTS

* COVID-19: AFTER STRONG SLOWDOWN IN MARCH, SEES GRADUAL RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITIES IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY SINCE MID-APRIL

* HAS OBTAINED PRE-AGREEMENTS FROM BANKS FOR EUR 7 MILLION STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN TO STRENGTHEN CASH POSITION

* DIVERSIFICATION OF GROUP OFFER CONFIRMED: EXPECTS EVOLUTION OF BUSINESS MIX TO HELP IMPROVE GROSS MARGIN