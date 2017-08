July 17 (Reuters) - MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS SA :

* ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND LOAN WITH DATE OF ISSUE 29.7.2013

* WILL PAY TO THE BONDHOLDERS BOTH THE CAPITAL CORRESPONDING TO THE BONDS TO BE REPAID AND THE ACCRUED INTEREST

* THE EARLY REPAYMENT OF THE CBL WILL BE MADE FROM THE PROCEEDS OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE NEW CONVERTIBLE BOND LOAN AMOUNTING TO EUR 460.3 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2thALkt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)