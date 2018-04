April 30 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :

* FY 2017 TURNOVER AT EUR 1.08 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.08 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 EBIT AMOUNTED TO €40.8M VERSUS €55.7 IN 2016

* FY 2017 RESULTS AFTER TAXES LOSS OF €74.8M VERSUS TO LOSSES OF €84.9M IN 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2jfSyB0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)