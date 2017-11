Nov 30 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings Sa :

* SAYS 9 MONTHS 2017 SALES AT EUR 841.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 848.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 9 MONTHS 2017 EBITDA AT EUR 103.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2ni1kTF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)