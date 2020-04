April 23 (Reuters) - Marico Ltd:

* MOST MANUFACTURING UNITS HAVE NOW OPENED UP

* INTERNATIONAL MARKETS DISRUPTED WITH TOTAL OR PARTIAL LOCKDOWN

* WHILE OPERATIONS AT MOST UNITS SCALED UP REASONABLY, FEW UNITS CONTINUE TO GRAPPLE WITH LOCAL RESTRICTIONS AND LABOUR UNAVAILABILITY

* IN MIDDLE EAST, NORTH AFRICA AND SOUTH AFRICA, IMPACT HAS BEEN SEVERE ALTHOUGH IMPACT ON GROUP IS LOW TO MODERATE