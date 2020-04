BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits Q1 Sales Up 2.5%

April 29 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA:

* POSTPONEMENT OF GENERAL MEETING TO 31 JULY 2020

* GROUP REMAINS FULLY COMMITTED TO ITS MEDIUM-TERM TRANSFORMATION PLAN TO REDUCE COSTS AND RETURN TO SUSTAINABLE PROFITABILITY

* COVID-19: TO DATE, NONE OF THE GROUP’S MAJOR SITES IN FRANCE HAVE BEEN AFFECTED

* OVERALL, IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON LEVEL OF SALES IN ALL WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES WAS FELT FAIRLY QUICKLY IN MARCH

* REMAINS FULLY COMMITTED TO ITS MEDIUM-TERM TRANSFORMATION PLAN TO REDUCE COSTS AND RETURN TO SUSTAINABLE PROFITABILITY

* SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS SINCE MID-MARCH, AFFECTING SALES OF OUR BRANDED PRODUCTS

* WITH EXTENSION OF CONTAINMENT MEASURES, THESE MARKED EFFECTS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE AT LEAST IN Q2

* GROUP REMAINS FULLY COMMITTED TO ITS MEDIUM-TERM TRANSFORMATION PLAN TO REDUCE COSTS AND RETURN TO SUSTAINABLE PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)