April 13 (Reuters) - MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA :

* POLAND: QUARTERLY REVENUES FOR 2017 HAVE BEEN RESTATED

* POLAND: SEVERAL STRUCTURING ACTION PLANS HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 110.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 121.6 MILLION (RESTATED) YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATED EBITDA 2017 IS EXPECTED IN THE RANGE BETWEEN -11 M € AND -12 M €

* PUBLICATION OF FY AND Q1 RESULTS POSTPONED

* SAYS CHARGE OF EUR 4.5 MILLION, WHICH SHOULD HAVE BEEN ORIGINALLY RECORDED IN 2018, TO BE REGISTERED FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)