Feb 6 (Reuters) - MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA :

* REG-MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : FY 2017 NET SALES AND EBITDA OUTLOOK

* ‍FY 2017 NET SALES DOWN -0.4% TO EUR 428.9M​

* ‍Q4 2017 NET SALES: EUR 104.9M, -14.1% VERSUS YAG DUE PRIMARILY TO OUR BUSINESSES IN POLAND​

* EXPECTS FY 2017 EBITDA ON THE ORDER OF €-6.5M

* NEW GENERAL MANAGER IN POLAND

* ‍OBJECTIVES TO 2020 ARE UNDER EVALUATION IN LIGHT OF GROUP‘S PERFORMANCE IN POLAND​

* SHOULD BEGIN TO SEE GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT IN POLISH MARKET

* RETAINS COMMITMENT TO MAINSTREAM BUSINESS MODEL, DESPITE 2017 DIFFICULTIES IN POLAND