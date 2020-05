BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Suspends Guidance Due To COVID-19

May 27 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :

* SUSPENSION OF GUIDANCE DUE TO UNCERTAIN MACRO ENVIRONMENT

* FY NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE 2019: € -65,9M

* 2019 EBITDA IMPROVED BY EUR 15.1 MILLION COMPARED TO 2018 RESTATED TO EUR -12.1 MILLION

* STRICT MEASURES TO CONTROL COST IN FACE OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* GROUP CANNOT CONFIRM AT THIS STAGE ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EBITDA OBJECTIVE FOR 2022

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT EUR 46.7 MILLION AT END-DEC 2019, DECREASE OF EUR 22.3 MILLION COMPARED TO 2018

* AT DEC 31, 2019, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT RESULTS OF PERIOD, GROUP’S SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AT EUR 93.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 103.3 MILLION END-2018

* FY NET SALES EUR 365.0 MLN VS 388.9 MLN YR AGO

* END-DEC CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS EUR 26.2 MLN VS EUR 21.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS ON SOME OF OUR MARKETS DUE TO RESTRICTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO LAST AT LEAST THROUGH Q2 OF 2020