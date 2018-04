April 11 (Reuters) - MARIMEKKO OYJ:

* MARIMEKKO AGREED ON A SALE AND LEASEBACK OF ITS HEAD OFFICE BUILDING IN HELSINKI TO FOCUS ITS EFFORTS ON CORE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

* CASH AND DEBT FREE SELLING PRICE IS EUR 10.4 MILLION

* RECURRING TAXABLE CAPITAL GAIN OF ABOUT EUR 6 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2018

* DEAL'S ESTIMATED CASH FLOW IMPACT BEFORE TAXES WILL BE ABOUT EUR 9 MILLION