BRIEF-Marimekko Oyj Q4 Net Sales Up At Eur ‍29.8​ Million

Feb 15 (Reuters) - MARIMEKKO OYJ:

* FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN OF MARIMEKKO CORPORATION, 1 JANUARY – 31 DECEMBER 2017: COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT GREW BY 41 PERCENT AND NET SALES BY 3 PERCENT

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍29.8​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍2.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍NET SALES AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2018 ARE FORECAST TO BE AT SAME LEVEL AS OR HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

‍WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 PER SHARE BE PAID FOR 2017​