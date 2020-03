BRIEF-Marimekko Withdraws Its Financial Guidance

March 25 (Reuters) - Marimekko Oyj:

* REG-MARIMEKKO TO WITHDRAW ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PUBLISHED ON 13 FEBRUARY 2020

* WITHDRAWS ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 PUBLISHED ON 13 FEBRUARY 2020.

* NOT POSSIBLE TO GIVE A PRECISE ESTIMATE ON IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON COMPANY’S BUSINESS AT MOMENT.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY NOW ESTIMATES THAT CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN MARIMEKKO’S KEY MARKETS HAS CLEARLY WEAKENED CONSUMER DEMAND OUTLOOK IN ALL MARKET AREAS AND IT IS UNLIKELY THAT MARIMEKKO’S EARLIER FINANCIAL GUIDANCE IS REALISED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)