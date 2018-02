Feb 13 (Reuters) - Marimo Regional Revitalization REIT Inc

* Says co receives notice from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., confirming subscription of 1,872 new units in private placement

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities will pay 196.3 million yen in total (104,868 yen per share) to the co

* Subscription date on Feb. 15 and payment date on Feb. 16

* Proceeds will be mainly used to fund acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zdCd4o

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)