Jan 11 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* MARINE HARVEST ASA: BLACKROCK SELLS 1.9 MILLION SHARES ON JAN 10

* BLACKROCK OWNS 22.54 MLN SHARES AFTER SALE, EQUAL TO 4.6 PCT