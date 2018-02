Feb 1 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* MARINE HARVEST BUYS NEW SALMON LICENCES FOR 168 MILLION NORWEGIAN CROWNS ($21.79 million) UNDER NEW “TRAFFIC LIGHT” GROWTH SYSTEM FOR FISH FARMERS

* THE NEW GROWTH SYSTEM WAS LAUNCHED BY THE GOVERNMENT IN 2017 AND DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS WAS JANUARY 31 2018

($1 = 7.7113 Norwegian crowns)