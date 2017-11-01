BRIEF-Marine Harvest cuts 2017 salmon output forecast, predicts strong demand

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa
* q3 operational ebit eur 194 million (reuters poll eur 191 million)
* quarterly dividend of nok 3.40 per share (reuters poll nok 3.09)
* q3 revenue eur 868 million (reuters poll eur 908 million)
* q3 harvest volume 95,338 thousand tonnes (reuters poll 95,500 tonnes)
* sees 2017 harvest of 369,000 tonnes versus previous guidance of 377,000 tonnes (reuters poll 372,000 tonnes)
* harvest guidance for 2017 has been reduced to 369,000 tonnes because of biological issues in norway
* sees 2018 harvest of 410,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 412,000)
* Sees strong demand and modest supply growth expected going forward
* pleased to see that our value-added production continues its improvements in a challenging quarter
* driven by high salmon prices on strong demand and improved contributions from our sales contracts, we achieved record high operational results in q3
* continues to have utmost focus on cost reduction throughout organization
* sees 2017 global industry supply growth at 4-6 percent versus previous outlook of 3-5 percent
* sees 2018 global industry supply growth at 4-9 percent
* says analysts kontali predict 3 percent global growth in salmon supply in 2019
* sees 2017 norway harvest of 210,000 tonnes versus previous guidance of 217,000 tonnes (reuters poll 213,000 tonnes)
* sees 2018 norway harvest of 249,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)