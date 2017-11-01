BRIEF-Marine Harvest cuts 2017 salmon output forecast, predicts strong demand

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* q3 operational ebit eur ‍194​ million (reuters poll eur 191 million)

* quarterly dividend of nok ‍3.40​ per share (reuters poll nok 3.09)

* q3 revenue eur ‍868​ million (reuters poll eur 908 million)

* q3 harvest volume ‍95,338​ thousand tonnes (reuters poll 95,500 tonnes)

* sees 2017 harvest of ‍369​,000 tonnes versus previous guidance of 377,000 tonnes (reuters poll 372,000 tonnes)

* ‍harvest guidance for 2017 has been reduced to 369,000 tonnes because of biological issues in norway

* sees 2018 harvest of 410‍​,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 412,000)

* Sees strong demand and modest supply growth expected going forward‍​​

* ‍pleased to see that our value-added production continues its improvements in a challenging quarter​

* ‍driven by high salmon prices on strong demand and improved contributions from our sales contracts, we achieved record high operational results in q3​

* ‍continues to have utmost focus on cost reduction throughout organization​

* sees 2017 global industry supply growth at 4-6 percent versus previous outlook of 3-5 percent

* sees 2018 global industry supply growth at 4-9 percent

* says analysts kontali predict 3 percent global growth in salmon supply in 2019

* sees 2017 norway harvest of 210‍​,000 tonnes versus previous guidance of 217,000 tonnes (reuters poll 213,000 tonnes)

* sees 2018 norway harvest of 249‍​,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)