Oct 16 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Q3 operational ebit EUR ‍191​ million (reuters poll EUR 189 million)

* Q3 harvest volume ‍95,500 tonnes (reuters poll 101,000 tonnes)

* ‍reported net interest bearing debt (nibd) was approximately EUR 665 million at end of quarter​

* ‍Zomplete q3 2017 report will be released on Nov 1 at 06:30 CET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)