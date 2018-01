BRIEF-Marine Harvest Q4 EBIT, output beat forecast

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* MARINE HARVEST Q4 OPERATIONAL EBIT EUR ‍177​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 172 MILLION) (EUR 259 MILLION IN Q4 2016)

* MARINE HARVEST Q4 HARVEST VOLUME ‍113.0​ THOUSAND TONNES (REUTERS POLL 111,000 TONNES, COMPANY GUIDANCE 111,000 TONNES)

* ‍NET INTEREST BEARING DEBT (NIBD) WAS APPROXIMATELY EUR 835 MILLION AT END OF QUARTER​

* ‍COMPLETE Q4 2017 REPORT WILL BE RELEASED ON 14 FEBRUARY AT 06:30 CET​

* ‍OPERATIONAL EBIT PER KG NORWAY EUR 1.75​

* ‍OPERATIONAL EBIT PER KG SCOTLAND EUR 1.20​

* ‍OPERATIONAL EBIT PER KG CANADA EUR 1.00​

* ‍OPERATIONAL EBIT PER KG CHILE EUR 1.00​

* ‍OPERATIONAL EBIT PER KG IRELAND EUR 2.75​

* ‍OPERATIONAL EBIT PER KG FAROES EUR 3.00​