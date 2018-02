Feb 14 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest ASA CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog said on Wednesday:

* REGARDING THE PLANNED EUR 50 MILLION ANNUAL COST SAVINGS: 50 PERCENT WILL BE TAKEN IN 2018 AND THEN FULL EFFECT IN 2019

* MARINE HARVEST CEO SAYS EXPORTS TO CHINA “MORE OR LESS DOUBLING” EVERY WEEK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)