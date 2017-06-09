FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Marine Harvest signs EUR 1,206 mln credit facility
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 9, 2017 / 4:58 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest signs EUR 1,206 mln credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* Has signed the senior secured five-year EUR 1,206 millionmulticurrency revolving credit facility with DNB,Nordea, ABN Amro, Rabobank, Danske Bank and SEB.

* The Facility Agreement includes an accordion increase option, which provides flexibility for the parties toagree an increased size of the Facility Agreement by an additional EUR 200 million during the five-year term

* The principal financial covenant of the Facility Agreement is an equity ratio of minimum 35% and remains unchanged tothe existing bank loan. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.