July 26 (Reuters) - Marine Products Corp:

* Marine Products Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 sales rose 9.9 percent to $71.48 million

* Marine Products Corp - at end of Q2 of 2017, our order backlog was slightly lower and dealer inventory levels were higher than at this time last year