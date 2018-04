April 25 (Reuters) - Marine Products Corp:

* MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 SALES ROSE 9.1 PERCENT TO $77.54 MILLION

* LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.02