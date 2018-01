BRIEF-Marinemax Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.19

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Marinemax Inc:

* MARINEMAX REPORTS RECORD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $1.30 TO $1.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RAISED

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍REVENUE GREW OVER $10 MILLION, OR 4.4% TO $236.9 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 FROM $226.9 MILLION IN COMPARABLE PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES WERE FLAT AS COMPARED TO 28% SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS “TRENDS IN THE QUARTER WERE GENERALLY ENCOURAGING” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: