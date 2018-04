April 26 (Reuters) - MarineMax Inc:

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q2 REVENUE $270.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $257.1 MILLION

* Q2 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 8 PERCENT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S