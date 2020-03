March 9 (Reuters) - MARINOMED BIOTECH AG:

* EXTENDS RANGE OF MARINOSOLV APPLICATIONS

* PRECLINICAL STUDIES SHOW PROMISING RESULTS WITH NEW COMPOUNDS LIKE MOMETASONE,FLUTICASONE AND FLUOROMETHOLONE

* POTENTIAL FOR DEVELOPMENTS IN ALLERGY, ASTHMA, AND OPHTHALMOLOGY