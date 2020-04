April 28 (Reuters) - MARINOMED BIOTECH AG:

* MARINOMED RECEIVES FFG FUNDING TO RESEARCH SARS-COV-2 THERAPY BASED ON CARRAGELOSE

* AUSTRIAN RESEARCH PROMOTION AGENCY (FFG) FUNDS UP TO 45% OF PLANNED PROJECT VOLUME OF OVER EUR 4 MILLION