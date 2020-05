May 26 (Reuters) - MARINOMED BIOTECH AG:

* EXPECTS A POSITIVE ORDER AND SALES DEVELOPMENT AGAIN IN 2020

* Q1 EBIT LOSS EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUES EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)