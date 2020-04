BRIEF-Marinomed Biotech Sees Negative Oper Results For 2020 And Subsequent Years

April 16 (Reuters) - Marinomed Biotech AG:

* 31% SALES INCREASE TO EUR 6.14 MILLION IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY EBIT WAS NEGATIVE AT EUR -6.21 MILLION AS PLANNED (2018: EUR -5.14 MILLION)

* FULL-YEAR RESULT IMPROVED FROM EUR -12.10 MILLION TO EUR -7.22 MILLION.

* EXPECTS A POSITIVE TREND IN ORDERS AND REVENUES AGAIN IN 2020

* THERE WILL BE PANDEMIC-RELATED SHORT-TERM DELAYS IN PLANNED STUDIES AND APPLICATIONS FOR MARKETING AUTHORISATION IN 2020

* THERE WILL BE PANDEMIC-RELATED SHORT-TERM DELAYS IN PLANNED STUDIES AND APPLICATIONS FOR MARKETING AUTHORISATION IN 2020

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE OPERATING RESULTS FOR 2020 AND SUBSEQUENT YEARS