June 3 (Reuters) - MARINOMED BIOTECH AG:

* MARINOMED EXPANDS INTO ITALY AND BROADENS ITS PORTFOLIO

* IN ADDITION, MARINOMED HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH SANOVA PHARMA GESMBH, ITS FIRST DISTRIBUTION PARTNER FOR CARRAVIN

* ITS MARKET LAUNCH IS SCHEDULED FOR 2021 ONCE PRODUCT HAS OBTAINED BIBLIOGRAPHICAL APPROVAL