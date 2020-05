BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update And Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results

May 4 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS - PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR STATUS EPILEPTICUS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NEXT QUARTER

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.32

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BELIEVES THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 WILL ENABLE TO FUND CO’S REQUIREMENTS INTO Q3 OF 2021

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS - ON MARCH 31, 2020, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING $77.8 MILLION COMPARED TO $91.7 MILLION ON DEC 31, 2019