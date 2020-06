June 30 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS - STATUS EPILEPTICUS PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL ON-TRACK TO BEGIN IN Q3 2020

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS - ENROLLMENT IN PCDH19 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL INCREASES TO 25-30 PATIENTS