March 16 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES BUSINESS REPORTS UPDATE AND 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $90.9 MILLION

* MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS - BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2019 TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES & CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO Q3 2021