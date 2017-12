Dec 28 (Reuters) - SYNEKTIK SA:

* MARIUSZ KSIAZEK ALONG WITH UNITS, MK HOLDING S.A.R.L AND KSIAZEK HOLDING SP. Z O.O., RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 26.13 PERCENT FROM 0 PERCENT VIA PURCHASE OF 2.2 MILLION SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)