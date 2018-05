May 17 (Reuters) - Markel Corp:

* MARKEL- ON MAY 14, BOARD APPROVED NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AUTHORIZING CO TO REPURCHASE UP TO $300 MILLION OF CO’S STOCK - SEC FILING

* MARKEL CORP - NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PROGRAM AUTHORIZED IN NOV 2013 UNDER WHICH ABOUT $176 MILLION OF CO’S STOCK HAS BEEN REPURCHASED

* MARKEL CORP - NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME Source text: (bit.ly/2Laaaej) Further company coverage: