March 16 (Reuters) - Markel Corp:

* MARKEL CORP - ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY INTEREST IN LANSING BUILDING PRODUCTS

* MARKEL CORP - LANSING ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS OF HARVEY BUILDING PRODUCTS

* MARKEL CORP - ADDITIONAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED