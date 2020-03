March 2 (Reuters) - Markel Corp:

* MARKEL TO COMBINE ITS U.S. SPECIALTY AND ASSURANCE DIVISIONS; PROMOTES WENDY HOUSER, SARAH GAVLICK INTO NEW LEADERSHIP ROLES

* MARKEL SAYS COMBINING EXISTING U.S. INSURANCE DIVISIONS, ASSURANCE AND SPECIALTY INTO ONE DIVISION CALLED MARKEL SPECIALTY, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: