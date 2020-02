BRIEF-Marker Therapeutics Announces Update To Its Clinical Program In Aml

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Marker Therapeutics Inc:

* MARKER THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO ITS CLINICAL PROGRAM IN AML

* MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC - U.S. FDA LIFTS CLINICAL HOLD ON PHASE 2 ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) TRIAL

* MARKER - FDA PLACES PARTIAL HOLD ON TRIAL FOR USE OF REAGENT FROM ALTERNATIVE VENDOR UNTIL FINAL DATA AND CERTIFICATE OF ANALYSIS ARE ACCEPTED BY FDA

* MARKER - CURRENTLY ESTIMATES ALTERNATIVE SUPPLIER WILL DELIVER FINAL REAGENT, WITH FINAL DATA & CERTIFICATE OF ANALYSIS REQUIRED BY FDA, BY END OF Q2

* MARKER THERAPEUTICS - DOES NOT CURRENTLY EXPECT PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT SITE AND PATIENT ENROLLMENT OF AML TRIAL