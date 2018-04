April 4 (Reuters) - Marketaxess Holdings Inc:

* MARKETAXESS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY VOLUME STATISTICS FOR MARCH 2018

* MARKETAXESS - MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME FOR MARCH 2018 OF $152.3 BLN, CONSISTING OF $86.6 BLN IN U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME, $60.2 BLN IN OTHER CREDIT VOLUME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: