BRIEF-Marketing and manufacturing right transfer of 13 long-term listed products from Chugai Pharmaceutical to Taiyo Pharma
November 14, 2017 / 10:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Marketing and manufacturing right transfer of 13 long-term listed products from Chugai Pharmaceutical to Taiyo Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it and TAIYO HOLDINGS CO LTD announced today that they have entered into an agreement, under which the co and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. will transfer the marketing authorizations, including marketing and manufacturing rights, of 13 long-term listed products manufactured and marketed in Japan by Chugai to TAIYO Pharma Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Taiyo Holdings

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ehDNiU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
