BRIEF-Marks And Spencer Announces Closure Of Its Hardwick Distribution Centre

April 17 (Reuters) - Marks And Spencer Group Plc:

* HARDWICK DISTRIBUTION CENTRE (DC) ON HARDWICK GRANGE, NEAR WARRINGTON, WILL CLOSE

* DHL HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO RUN NEW M&S SOUTH EAST DISTRIBUTION CENTRE AT WELHAM GREEN, HERTFORDSHIRE

* IS IN PROCESS OF AUTOMATING ITS DC IN BRADFORD AND IT CAN NOW HANDLE MORE CAPACITY

* HARDWICK DC WILL CEASE OPERATIONS IN SEPTEMBER AND WORK WILL TRANSFER TO OTHER SITES ACROSS M&S NETWORK

* BOTH XPO AND DHL HAVE NOW ENTERED A PERIOD OF CONSULTATION WITH CIRCA 450 COLLEAGUES WHO WORK ON SITE

* NEW SOUTH EAST DC AT WELHAM GREEN IS SET TO OPEN IN 2019 AND DHL WILL RECRUIT AROUND 500 COLLEAGUES TO WORK AT SITE